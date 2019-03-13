First Pics Of Felicity Huffman Emerge After Posting Bail In College Bribery Scam

March 13, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
felicity_huffman

(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Felicity Huffman is a free-ish woman. Just 24 hours after her arrest on alleged bribery charges, the actress is currently out on a $250,000 bail. Her hubby, actor William H. Macy was at the courthouse on Tuesday for her release.

As you can imagine, the paparazzi was in full force waiting to catch the first glimpse of Huffman...which they did. Needless to say, given the severity of the charges, she did not look great.

According to People, Huffman has been charged by federal prosecutors with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Huffman was also ordered to hand over her passport as a part of her bond release. Her next court appointment will be on March 29th in Boston.

As for Lori Loughlin, she's been filming in Canada and is scheduled to surrender sometime this morning.

Tags: 
Felicity Huffman
Pictures
Arrest
release
bond
Bail
Jail
bribery
Lori Loughlin

Recent Podcast Audio
98.7KLUV's [email protected] 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes