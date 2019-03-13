First Pics Of Felicity Huffman Emerge After Posting Bail In College Bribery Scam

Felicity Huffman is a free-ish woman. Just 24 hours after her arrest on alleged bribery charges, the actress is currently out on a $250,000 bail. Her hubby, actor William H. Macy was at the courthouse on Tuesday for her release.

As you can imagine, the paparazzi was in full force waiting to catch the first glimpse of Huffman...which they did. Needless to say, given the severity of the charges, she did not look great.

Felicity Huffman Pictured for the First Time Since Her Arrest After Posting $250,000 Bail https://t.co/u5DcjjX1Q2 — People (@people) March 13, 2019

According to People, Huffman has been charged by federal prosecutors with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud. Huffman was also ordered to hand over her passport as a part of her bond release. Her next court appointment will be on March 29th in Boston.

As for Lori Loughlin, she's been filming in Canada and is scheduled to surrender sometime this morning.