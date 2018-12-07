Marvel Just Dropped The First Trailer For The Next Avengers Movie!

Last we left the Avengers, things didn't end well. Without giving any spoilers away, many fans were left in tears. However, the bright spot was knowing another movie was coming.

Well, now, we have an an official title for the flick, Avengers: Endgame. AND, we have the first official trailer!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Get ready because heart will get ripped out in the first 25 seconds. All you need to know...and this comes from Tony Stark...

"Part of the journey is the end."

Video of Marvel Studios&#039; Avengers - Official Trailer

Noooooooooooo!!!!! This is NOT the end. It can't be the end! NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!