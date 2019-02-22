The First Trailer For The Twilight Zone Reboot Is Here!!!

February 22, 2019
jordan_peele

(Photo by Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

The Twilight Zone is back! And with Jordan Peele as the host!

Over the last few years, Hollywood has been all about the reboot. Fans can't get enough of the nostalgia. So why not bring back one of the greatest shows of all time! And of course, with today's new technologies, they can do so much more with the creep factor!

Ladies and gents, here's the first official trailer for The Twilight Zone! no joke, it's a star studded cast too!

OMG! This looks so good! It kind of has a Black Mirror vibe too! The series premiere of The Twilight Zone starts April 1st on CBS.

The Twilight Zone
jordan peele
Reboot
trailer

