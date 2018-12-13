Nothing To See Here, Just A Human Christmas Tree Walking Around Town

An ugly Christmas sweater just won't cut it anymore. Sure they're cute, but it's no comparison to an actual Christmas tree.

New York is home to the naked cowboy and pizza rat. However, there's a new kid in town...Christmas tree man. And yes, it's exactly what you think. A guy wearing cammo and a full size artificial Christmas tree on his upper body.

How you win Christmas -- ... very proud of catching this on camera pic.twitter.com/qwm0LqXLew — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) December 12, 2018

Bet it looks beautiful all lit up at night. He does need a few ornaments though.