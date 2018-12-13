Nothing To See Here, Just A Human Christmas Tree Walking Around Town

December 13, 2018
fake_christmas_tree
An ugly Christmas sweater just won't cut it anymore. Sure they're cute, but it's no comparison to an actual Christmas tree.

New York is home to the naked cowboy and pizza rat. However, there's a new kid in town...Christmas tree man. And yes, it's exactly what you think. A guy wearing cammo and a full size artificial Christmas tree on his upper body.

Bet it looks beautiful all lit up at night. He does need a few ornaments though.

