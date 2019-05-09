Napoleon Dynamite VS Old Town Road Is The Mashup You Didn't Know You Needed

God bless the internet and the people on it who have way too much time on their hands!!! Because of these fine folks, we get to enjoy some of the most amazing mashups of all time.

And today is no different...we give you Napoleon Dynamite VS Old Town Road. However before we get into that, you need to see the original Old Town Road. It's Billy Ray Cyrus gettin' his rap on with Lil Nas X, which has become an internet sensation.

Video of Lil Nas X - Old Town Road (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) [Music Video>

Ok, now that you know the song...here it is paired up with the dance scene from Napoleon Dynamite.

Day made!!!!!!!!!!