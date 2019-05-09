Napoleon Dynamite VS Old Town Road Is The Mashup You Didn't Know You Needed

May 9, 2019
Miles In The Morning
billy_ray_cyrus

(Photo by PMA/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

God bless the internet and the people on it who have way too much time on their hands!!! Because of these fine folks, we get to enjoy some of the most amazing mashups of all time.

And today is no different...we give you Napoleon Dynamite VS Old Town Road. However before we get into that, you need to see the original Old Town Road. It's Billy Ray Cyrus gettin' his rap on with Lil Nas X, which has become an internet sensation.

Ok, now that you know the song...here it is paired up with the dance scene from Napoleon Dynamite.

Day made!!!!!!!!!!

