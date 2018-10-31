Squirrel In A Scream Mask, We Repeat...Squirrel In A Scream Mask!
October 31, 2018
If you aren't ready for Halloween, this will get you in the spirit.
Squirrel + Scream mask = the funniest thing you'll see all day! However if we saw this at night...scary as heck!
Spoopy level is rising!
You're welcome.
