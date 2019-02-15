Check Out These 8 Babies Who Looks Like Celebs!

February 15, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
baby
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Everybody loves a baby! Even better is if that baby looks like a celebrity!!!!!!

Please allow us to introduce you to eight (non-related to these celebs) tiny babies who look like Danny DeVito, Vin Diesel, Gordon Ramsay, Jamie Oliver, Conan O'Brien, Wallace Shawn, Ian McKellen, and Vladimir Putin.

Get ready to laugh your booty off!

Babies who resemble popular celebrities -- Follow @artssatisfy for more ❤-- Unknown dm for credit!!

A post shared by Art Satisfy (@artssatisfy) on

Ok, baby Gordon Ramsay is perfect replica or the real deal!

Tags: 
baby
look-a-likes
Celebrities
Danny DeVito
Gordon Ramsay
Vin Diesel

Recent Podcast Audio
Jenny Q Speaks with Eric Chambliss, 'Bob Gaudio' In 'Jersey Boys' KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks With Firefall's Jock Bartley KLUVFM: On-Demand
Jenny Q Speaks with Marty Scott, George Harrison of Liverpool Legends: The Complete Beatles Tribute KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes