Check Out These Cool Easter Eggs You May Have Missed In "Back To The Future"

Back To The Future is one of the greatest movies of all time, and though you've seen it hundreds of times, chances are you see something new every time you watch it.

For example, did you know the school administrator with the megaphone when Marty auditions for Battle of the Bands is actually Huey Lewis in his first acting role?

Video of Back to the Future - Pinheads audition - FULL HD!!

Or how about this man riding a bike past Doc Brown while he and Marty qre in 1955? Look familiar? He should, because that's 1985 Doc Brown who meets his younger self in Part II!

For you film buffs, how about the amp in Doc's garage? It has a sticker that reads "CRM 114."

This is in fact, a nod to director Stanley Kubrick. The CRM-114 Discriminator is a fictional radio device in Kubrick's Dr. Strangelove, "Serum 114" is the experimental drug given to Alex in A Clockwork Orange, and it’s also the serial number of the Jupiter explorer in 2001: A Space Odyssey.

In case you haven't had your fill of easter eggs and movie trivia, Mental Floss has an incredible list of 37 easter eggs you may have missed over the hundreds of times you've watched Back To The Future.

And for a little warm up, here's a quick video that has some more!

Did you notice these awesome easter eggs in the first Back To The Future movie? pic.twitter.com/66xG7Wb3F2 — AlltimeMovies (@AlltimeMoviesYT) May 10, 2019

Via Mental Floss