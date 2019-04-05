Let's Play A Game! 80's Music Taught Me...
Being the 80's station here in DFW, we are all over EVERYTHING 80's! That includes, of course, those random topics on Twitter.
Right now, Twitter is all a buzz with this hashtag...#80sMusicTaughtMe. The idea here is to take an 80's song and present a lesson you learned from it. Needless to say, there were some pretty interesting lyrics in the 80's. Here are just a few of our favorite tweets this far!
#80sMusicTaughtMe I should get money for nothing, and chicks for free?!— Kristie Smeltzer (@KristieSmeltzer) April 5, 2019
#80sMusicTaughtMe that movies could have an awesome soundtrack.— Ticky -- (@thetickster73) April 5, 2019
#80sMusicTaughtMe that I have a right to party but I have to fight for it. pic.twitter.com/98hXJiMiP1— --.--. ---------- (@watch4snakes) April 5, 2019
Bono still hasn’t what he was looking for.— Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) April 5, 2019
#80sMusicTaughtMe not to give out my # like that stupid bish Jenny did— Shine Bright ------ (@xmillrunner) April 5, 2019
#80sMusicTaughtMe science! pic.twitter.com/cwQjxXtW9S— Dont Think So (@DontThinkso555) April 5, 2019
Don’t date anyone named Billie Jean #80sMusicTaughtMe— Jeff Dwoskin - Hashtag Roundup (@bigmacher) April 5, 2019
#80sMusicTaughtMe about love....I think?— Robin can't fly -- (@NeverThatRobin2) April 5, 2019
* I wanna know what love is.
* What's love got to do with this.
* You give love a bad name.
* Love is a battlefield
* Love shack.
What side to Pass the Dutchie. #80sMusicTaughtMe#MusicalYouth pic.twitter.com/f8UVnstgAf— Properly Pisces ✨---- ♀️✨ (@ProperlyPisces) April 5, 2019
Of course Miles in the Morning joined in the fun too!
#80sMusicTaughtMe that if you go down under, that’s where women glow and men plunder and where if you meet a strange lady she’ll give you breakfast!! Mmmm eggs and vegamite toast anyone?— Jeff Miles (@RadioJeffMiles) April 5, 2019
#80sMusicTaughtMe that you can in fact feel it coming in the air tonight pic.twitter.com/L0p81OZrRg— David Rancken (@rancken) April 5, 2019
#80sMusicTaughtMe that #ThePolice were real stalkery. pic.twitter.com/K0zSrZK5uI— Rebekah Black (@kluvrebekah) April 5, 2019