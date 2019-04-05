Let's Play A Game! 80's Music Taught Me...

Being the 80's station here in DFW, we are all over EVERYTHING 80's! That includes, of course, those random topics on Twitter.

Right now, Twitter is all a buzz with this hashtag...#80sMusicTaughtMe. The idea here is to take an 80's song and present a lesson you learned from it. Needless to say, there were some pretty interesting lyrics in the 80's. Here are just a few of our favorite tweets this far!

#80sMusicTaughtMe I should get money for nothing, and chicks for free?! — Kristie Smeltzer (@KristieSmeltzer) April 5, 2019

#80sMusicTaughtMe that movies could have an awesome soundtrack. — Ticky -- (@thetickster73) April 5, 2019

#80sMusicTaughtMe that I have a right to party but I have to fight for it. pic.twitter.com/98hXJiMiP1 — --.--. ---------- (@watch4snakes) April 5, 2019

Bono still hasn’t what he was looking for.

#80sMusicTaughtMe — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) April 5, 2019

#80sMusicTaughtMe not to give out my # like that stupid bish Jenny did — Shine Bright ------ (@xmillrunner) April 5, 2019

Don’t date anyone named Billie Jean #80sMusicTaughtMe — Jeff Dwoskin - Hashtag Roundup (@bigmacher) April 5, 2019

#80sMusicTaughtMe about love....I think?



* I wanna know what love is.

* What's love got to do with this.

* You give love a bad name.

* Love is a battlefield

* Love shack. — Robin can't fly -- (@NeverThatRobin2) April 5, 2019

Of course Miles in the Morning joined in the fun too!

#80sMusicTaughtMe that if you go down under, that’s where women glow and men plunder and where if you meet a strange lady she’ll give you breakfast!! Mmmm eggs and vegamite toast anyone? — Jeff Miles (@RadioJeffMiles) April 5, 2019