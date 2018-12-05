Looking For A Great White Elephant Gift? We Got Your Back!

December 5, 2018
Are you doing a white elephant gift exchange this year!?!?!?!

If you're struggling for ideas, HERE IS YOUR ANSWER! E News! has put together a list of 19 white elephant gifts that are sure to win your holiday party. Honestly though, some of these are so cool, I'm not really sure they count as gag gifts.

Just a few of my favorites...the “I Can’t Feel My Face” T shirt and Chewbacca wookiee sounds face mask! You can check out the full list HERE.

Merry White Elephant Christmas to you and yours!

 

 

