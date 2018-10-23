If You're Planning A Halloween Party, Here Are The Must-Haves For Your Soundtrack

Do you have Halloween plans? Maybe an epic party planned for this weekend? Don't forget, you're going to need some good music to keep the place going all night long.

Of course we all have our favorite Halloween songs, however, there may be a few you've overlooked. According to Forbes, here are the Top 20 Halloween tunes on YouTube.

Michael Jackson – Thriller

Ray Parker Jr. – Ghostbusters (From "Ghostbusters")

Bobby Pickett – Monster Mash

Andrew Gold – Spooky Scary Skeletons

Cartoons – Witch Doctor

Harry Belafonte – Banana Boat (Day-O)

Marilyn Manson – This Is Halloween

Warren Zevon – Werewolves Of London

Rob Zombie – Dragula

Screamin' Jay Hawkins – I Put A Spell On You

Steve Miller Band – Abracadabra

The Searchers – Love Potion No. 9

Rihanna – Disturbia

KC and The Sunshine Band – I'm Your Boogie Man

Rockwell – Somebody's Watching Me

Alice Cooper – Feed My Frankenstein

Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Heads Will Roll

Whodini – Freaks Come Out at Night

John Carpenter – Halloween Theme

Ministry – Every Day Is Halloween

Are there any songs missing from the list?