If You're Planning A Halloween Party, Here Are The Must-Haves For Your Soundtrack

October 23, 2018
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
Halloween_Music
Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Do you have Halloween plans? Maybe an epic party planned for this weekend? Don't forget, you're going to need some good music to keep the place going all night long.

Of course we all have our favorite Halloween songs, however, there may be a few you've overlooked. According to Forbes, here are the Top 20 Halloween tunes on YouTube.

  • Michael Jackson – Thriller

  • Ray Parker Jr. – Ghostbusters (From "Ghostbusters")

  • Bobby Pickett – Monster Mash

  • Andrew Gold – Spooky Scary Skeletons

  • Cartoons – Witch Doctor

  • Harry Belafonte – Banana Boat (Day-O)

  • Marilyn Manson – This Is Halloween

  • Warren Zevon – Werewolves Of London

  • Rob Zombie – Dragula

  • Screamin' Jay Hawkins – I Put A Spell On You

  • Steve Miller Band – Abracadabra

  • The Searchers – Love Potion No. 9

  • Rihanna – Disturbia

  • KC and The Sunshine Band – I'm Your Boogie Man

  • Rockwell – Somebody's Watching Me

  • Alice Cooper – Feed My Frankenstein

  • Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Heads Will Roll

  • Whodini – Freaks Come Out at Night

  • John Carpenter – Halloween Theme

  • Ministry – Every Day Is Halloween

Are there any songs missing from the list?

 

 

Tags: 
Halloween
songs
youtube
forbes
list
top 20

Recent Podcast Audio
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Brian Rodrigues About The Holidays At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Christiaan Abbott To Talk About The Dream Destination KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona, Consumer Channel Director, Marketing KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes