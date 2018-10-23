If You're Planning A Halloween Party, Here Are The Must-Haves For Your Soundtrack
Do you have Halloween plans? Maybe an epic party planned for this weekend? Don't forget, you're going to need some good music to keep the place going all night long.
Of course we all have our favorite Halloween songs, however, there may be a few you've overlooked. According to Forbes, here are the Top 20 Halloween tunes on YouTube.
Michael Jackson – Thriller
Ray Parker Jr. – Ghostbusters (From "Ghostbusters")
Bobby Pickett – Monster Mash
Andrew Gold – Spooky Scary Skeletons
Cartoons – Witch Doctor
Harry Belafonte – Banana Boat (Day-O)
Marilyn Manson – This Is Halloween
Warren Zevon – Werewolves Of London
Rob Zombie – Dragula
Screamin' Jay Hawkins – I Put A Spell On You
Steve Miller Band – Abracadabra
The Searchers – Love Potion No. 9
Rihanna – Disturbia
KC and The Sunshine Band – I'm Your Boogie Man
Rockwell – Somebody's Watching Me
Alice Cooper – Feed My Frankenstein
Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Heads Will Roll
Whodini – Freaks Come Out at Night
John Carpenter – Halloween Theme
Ministry – Every Day Is Halloween
Are there any songs missing from the list?