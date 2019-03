Good news! The first trailer for season 3 of Stranger Things is here!!!

The whole gang is back in the tiny town of Hawkins, plus a few new faces. All seems well, everyone's enjoying their summer. That is until aliens come back. Let's just say things do not look good for Will.

Video of Stranger Things 3 | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix

Stranger Things 3 hits Netflix on July 4th!