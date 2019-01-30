Chick-fil-a For The Valentine's Day Win! This Year You Can Give The Gift Of Heart-Shaped Chicken Nuggets!

Over the last few years, Chick-fil-a has done something special for Valentine's Day...the heart shaped chicken biscuit.

More than likely, in the next few days, you'll be seeing these delicious little fluffy hearts of love popping up all over town.

While the heart-shaped chicken biscuit is both yummy and cute, Chick-fil-a has added some new heart-shaped items into the mix. This year you'll be able to order a 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, a 10-count Chick-n-Minis, or 6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies in a heart-shaped container to take home to your love!!!

Good news! You can start buying these right now! And if you don't make it to Chick-fil-a on Valentine's Day, don't worry! You have until February 28th to grab some!

