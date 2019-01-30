Chick-fil-a For The Valentine's Day Win! This Year You Can Give The Gift Of Heart-Shaped Chicken Nuggets!

Over the last few years, Chick-fil-a has done something special for Valentine's Day...the heart shaped chicken biscuit.

More than likely, in the next few days, you'll be seeing these delicious little fluffy hearts of love popping up all over town.

My @ChickfilA chicken biscuit was shaped like a heart this morning. Hope that's a sign of things to come! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p20EnlLrLH — Not Amazing Greis (@AmazingGreis) July 26, 2016

While the heart-shaped chicken biscuit is both yummy and cute, Chick-fil-a has added some new heart-shaped items into the mix. This year you'll be able to order a 30-count Chick-fil-A Nuggets, a 10-count Chick-n-Minis, or 6-count Chocolate Chunk Cookies in a heart-shaped container to take home to your love!!!

Forget Chocolate this #ValentinesDay you can say 'I love you' with Chicken!

This year - certain @ChickfilA locations will have a chicken nuggets in a in a heart-shaped container.

It's perfect for that special someone.

The special trays are available now until the end of February. pic.twitter.com/ngA8BJaGeE — Amanda Russo (@Amanda_Russo12) January 30, 2019

Good news! You can start buying these right now! And if you don't make it to Chick-fil-a on Valentine's Day, don't worry! You have until February 28th to grab some!