Children Set Fire To Texas Motel After Babysitter Steps Out To Get Pizza

At a Motel 6 in Spring, Texas was set ablaze a couple of days ago, after a couple of kids accidentally lit a bed on fire while playing with a lighter.

Video of Raw video: Firefighters battle massive fire at Motel 6 in Spring, Texas

The children were left alone which would eventually result in the fire, but their parents left them in the charge of a 31-year-old woman to babysit. Unfortunately, Tara Elizabeth Piccione decided to step out of the room and leave the kids to their own devices in order to grab a pizza.

Seven people, including the two kids, were transferred to the hospital with smoke inhalation, but should be ok.

Police are now on the search for Piccione, who apparently ran off after the fire. She is facing two charges of child abandonment with intent to return.

HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Tara Elizabeth Piccione left two children alone at a Motel 6 who started a massive fire that sent seven people to the hospital, investigators say.

About 30 rooms at the hotel were occupied at the time of the fire, displacing 25 families in all.

