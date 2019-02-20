Watch This Little Girl's Adorable Reaction To Seeing Her Children's Health Billboard For The First Time

February 20, 2019
billboard
Children's Health, which also happens to be right here in DFW, just kicked off a new campaign called #KidsRule. Now, what's unique about this campaign is that the hospital is using their real patients on billboards all over North Texas. Cool, right?

One of their first billboards includes one very cute patient by the name of Anna Catherine, who couldn't be more than 4 or 5-years-old. She's featured all around DFW wearing an adorable bear hat sporting a huge smile on her face.

Needless to say, but she'll be an instant local celebrity! However, she's not letting it got to head. In fact, no one was more excited and maybe even surprised to see their face on the side of the road than Anna Catherine! Just watch as she sees her billboard for the first time. Her reaction is priceless!

Our patient Anna Catherine's reaction to seeing herself on a billboard for our new #KidsRule campaign is priceless! We're doing a victory dance with you, Anna Catherine! #instagood

A post shared by Children's Health (@childrens) on

Yep, our hearts just exploded!

children's health
billboard
kids rule
Campaign
patients
anna catherine

