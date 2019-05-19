Chucky Has New Look! What Do You Think?

Child's Play is back! That's right, that creepy Chucky doll from your childhood has returned to the big screen. And he's got a whole new look!

Scary as heck? Absolutely not! It's downright underwhelming. In fact, the original Chucky would have been just fine with a few robotic upgrades. However, the idea to change his entire face may have been a huge mistake. He's lost that real doll creep factor. Here, we'll let you be the judge...

1988 or 2019 Chucky? -- pic.twitter.com/N6jrfFLfPC — Geno DiCarlo (@GSheScreams) May 19, 2019

Seriously, his face look like bad CGI, but it's not. They actually used 6 different robots to pull of the special effects of Chucky in the film.

This is how you make a Chucky doll ---- #ChildsPlayMovie pic.twitter.com/AXyNHZOzjp — IMDb (@IMDb) May 16, 2019

And this is why you don't make remakes.