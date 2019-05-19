Chucky Has New Look! What Do You Think?

May 19, 2019
Child's Play is back! That's right, that creepy Chucky doll from your childhood has returned to the big screen. And he's got a whole new look!

Scary as heck? Absolutely not! It's downright underwhelming. In fact, the original Chucky would have been just fine with a few robotic upgrades. However, the idea to change his entire face may have been a huge mistake. He's lost that real doll creep factor. Here, we'll let you be the judge...

Seriously, his face look like bad CGI, but it's not. They actually used 6 different robots to pull of the special effects of Chucky in the film.

And this is why you don't make remakes.

