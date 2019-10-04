Chip And Joanna Gaines To Open Boutique Hotel In Waco

Chip and Joanna Gaines want to make sure their fans can experience “Magnolia” living as much as possible.

The Fixer Upper couple recently announced they will be opening a hotel in downtown Waco sometime in 2021. The hotel will only be a few blocks from the Magnolia Market at the Silos, the couple’s shopping complex that features their bakery, café, retail space, and more.

The couple will begin renovations on the historic building that will become the hotel this fall. Joanna wrote on their blog, “When we first toured the nearly one-hundred-year-old building — which is nearly 53,000 square feet! — we were amazed by the unique architecture and how much of it was still intact. Instantly, we knew we wanted to be a part of making this place sing again.”

She continued, “From the outside looking in, it may seem like we are constantly tackling something new, sometimes even before we’ve completed what’s in front of us. I have had moments where I’ve wondered to myself if we might be overreaching. But what I’ve grown to recognize is that this is who we are. So when a project like the one we’re announcing today comes along, and it bridges what we’re most passionate about — home, hospitality, and restoration — we can’t help but go all-in.”

Via Fox News