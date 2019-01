Baby Crew is getting so big!

Wasn't it just yesterday that we were saying goodbye to Fixer Upper on HGTV?!?!?! Time flies! And we know because baby Crew is already six months old! Not only that, but he's already got a two new teeth!

OMG! He is such a little cutie. Ok, we say little, but really he's growing right out of his jammies!

Precious!