Chris Evans Saves Regina King From Falling During The Oscars

Chris Evans might really be Captain America!

Sunday night marked the 91st Academy Awards. The very first award of the evening went to none other than Regina King, who snagged Best Supporting Actress for her work on "If Beale Street Could Talk".

However, she almost didn't make it up the stage to accept her award. Due to wardrobe drama, King almost fell! Thankfully, Chris Evans aka Captain America was there to save her.

Being the gentleman that he is, Evans managed to get his arm out for her just in the knick of time and help her up the stairs.

Now, this isn't the first time Chris Evans has come to the rescue during an awards show. Just a reminder...he helped Betty White up the stairs during the People's Choice Awards a few years ago!

2015 Highlight:

Chris Evans helps Betty White receive her award at the People's Choice Awards.#HappyNewYear pic.twitter.com/tGqIgcaGHk — Chris Evans News (@CEvansNews) January 1, 2016

Swoon much? Absolutely!