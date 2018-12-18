Don Cheadle Is The Master Of Boggle, Finds The Word Avengers While Playing With The Avengers

If you ever wanted to know what the Avengers do during their downtime, we have your answer. Boggle. Lots and lots of Boggle.

While filming the final Avengers flick, Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans aka Captain America revealed the team likes to play a mean game of Boggle. But here's the real deal, Don Cheadle aka War Machine is the ultimate Boggle champion. Any guesses what word he found? Let's see if you can find it.

Boggle was a huge part of our downtime while filming Avengers: Endgame. This is a picture of an actual round we played. @DonCheadle found a gem. Who sees it? pic.twitter.com/tfZoSU2I3V — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 17, 2018

Do you see it? Spoiler alert! It's Avengers.