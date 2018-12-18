Don Cheadle Is The Master Of Boggle, Finds The Word Avengers While Playing With The Avengers

December 18, 2018
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

If you ever wanted to know what the Avengers do during their downtime, we have your answer. Boggle. Lots and lots of Boggle.

While filming the final Avengers flick, Avengers: Endgame, Chris Evans aka Captain America revealed the team likes to play a mean game of Boggle. But here's the real deal, Don Cheadle aka War Machine is the ultimate Boggle champion. Any guesses what word he found? Let's see if you can find it.

Do you see it? Spoiler alert! It's Avengers.

