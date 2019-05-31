Chris Evans Shares His Very First Headshot On TBT

Chris Evans just won Throwback Thursday!

One of our favorite Marvel superheroes, Captain America, shared his very first headshot on Twitter yesterday. It's a glorious black and white photo of a 15 or 16-year old Chris Evans. He's got a long flat top going. And of course the look wouldn't be complete without a hoop earring! What, what! Not to mention...the caption! Evans said...

"First headshot. Apparently I was hoping to be cast as a dickhead."

First headshot. Apparently I was hoping to be cast as a dickhead. #TBT pic.twitter.com/fACbKBJUpF — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 30, 2019

Wow! Cap was quite the little punk back in the day! But let's be real ladies, we would have all fallen for that guy.