Chris Evans Shares His Very First Headshot On TBT

May 31, 2019
Miles In The Morning
chris_evans

(Photo by F. Sadou/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Chris Evans just won Throwback Thursday!

One of our favorite Marvel superheroes, Captain America, shared his very first headshot on Twitter yesterday. It's a glorious black and white photo of a 15 or 16-year old Chris Evans. He's got a long flat top going. And of course the look wouldn't be complete without a hoop earring! What, what! Not to mention...the caption! Evans said...

"First headshot. Apparently I was hoping to be cast as a dickhead."

Wow! Cap was quite the little punk back in the day! But let's be real ladies, we would have all fallen for that guy.

