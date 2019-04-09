Chris Hemsworth Draws Mustaches & Eyelashes On His Avengers Co-Stars' Movie Posters

April 9, 2019
Thor can officially add makeup artist to his special set of superhero skills.

As we anxiously await Avengers: Endgame to hit theaters, Chris Hemsworth is doing his very best to keep the fans entertained. As you can imagine, press tours can probably get pretty boring...answering the same questions over and over and over. It's weeks of the same thing every single day, so why not take a few minutes to troll your Avengers co-stars by defacing their movie posters with funny mustaches and eyelashes.

Helping out some fellow avengers with new fresh looks. I can now add make up artist to my powers. @robertdowneyjr @renner4real @gwynethpaltrow #avengersendgame #marvel #picasso #presstour -- by world famous producer/director/writer/hair stylist @luca_vannella aka splinter

A post shared by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

Hmmmm, seems like Captain America got the worst of Thor's wrath. However, we do love Iron man's "I love Thor" face tattoo!

