Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Establish A 5 Mile Living Rule In Their Divorce

A little over a year ago, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris broke our hearts when they announced that they were legally separating. Sadly, all those old wounds have been reopened, now that we know the divorce is final.

On Wednesday, Chris and Anna finalized their divorce with the help of a private judge. Everything seems to have gone fairly smoothly. However, TMZ did manage to get one of the details involved with the settlement...the two can't live any further than five miles apart. At least for the next five years, or until Jack is in 6th grade.

In addition to the five mile rule if, for whatever reason, one of them has to move, they must give a three month written notice to the other party. There must also be a thirty day written notice if either parent plans to take Jack out of the country or state.

Overall though, it seems like the exes are getting along nicely.