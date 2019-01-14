Chris Pratt Is Engaged!

If you're one of the few people left still holding on to hope that Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are going to get back together...just stop. It's over. Chris Pratt has officially moved on. He's found love again.

Last night, while all of Hollywood was handing out awards at the Critics Choice Awards, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were quietly getting engaged. The two have been dating for about seven months now, which may seem super quick. However, there's something to be said for 'when you know you know'. Pratt made the announcement via Instagram, saying...

"Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes! I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!"

Congrats to the happy couple! Here's to a life of happiness and wedded bliss.