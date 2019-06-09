Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Married!

June 9, 2019
When you know...you know! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are married!

A little less than five months ago, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger announced that they were engaged. However, the real surprise happened on Saturday when the happy couple tied the knot in front of family, friends, and God. According to both Pratt and Schwarzenegger, it was an intimate ceremony. Both posted their very first pic as husband and wife saying...

"Yesterday was the best day of our lives! We became husband and wife in front of God, our families and those we love. It was intimate, moving and emotional. We feel so blessed to begin this new chapter of our lives. We are so thankful to our families and our friends who stood with us and grateful to Mr. Giorgio Armani who created a once in a lifetime dress for Katherine to wear and for me, the perfect suit. This morning we feel nothing but blessed."

Congrats to the happy couple. We wish you a lifetime of love!

Now, does anyone else think it's weird that they thanked Armani for their wedding attire???

