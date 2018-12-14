Chris Pratt Wishes Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger A Happy Birthday With Tons Of Cute Pics

December 14, 2018
(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are finally professing their love for one another on social media!

On Thursday, Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter celebrated her 29th birthday. And no one was more excited about it than her boyfriend, Chris Pratt. While the couple has been dating for months, they've sort of been keeping it quiet. However, since Halloween, more and more pics keeping popping up of the two together.

Well, yesterday, Pratt made their relationship Instagram official saying...

"Happy Birthday Chief! Your smile lights up the room. I’ve cherished our time together. Thrilled God put you in my life. Thankful for the laughs, kisses, talks, hikes, love and care." ♥️------

Not only that, but he shared several adorable pics of her!

It's pretty clear here, Chris looks pretty smitten!!!!!

