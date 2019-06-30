Chris Pratt Got A Little "Crispy" On His Honeymoon
June 30, 2019
If there's one thing in life you need to learn in life, it's wear sunscreen! Lots and lots of sunscreen. Unfortunately, we're all human. Sometimes we're having so much fun, we forget to reapply.
And today's epic sunburn goes to...Starlord himself, the one and only Chris Pratt! While honeymooning with his new wifey Katherine Schwarzenegger, he got a bit "crispy."
Suns out guns out I might have got a toouuuch crispy on the honeymoon #Aloe
Ooooooooouuuuuuuuuuuch!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! And dang his booty is white!