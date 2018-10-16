Chris Pratt's Childhood Photo Looks Exactly Like Chucky
Let's play Chris Pratt or Chucky? Because honestly, we can't tell the difference.
God bless actor Chris Pratt's sister for digging up the most amazing throwback picture of her brother EVER! We've all seen the movie Chucky right? Well, Chris apparently at one point in his young life had the exact same outfit as Chucky, that murderous little doll that's taunted us for years!
Thanks to my awesome sister @angierae1975 for diffin up this sweet photo of me as a kid. And to bro @cullypratt and his lady @candy_lvr for immediately pointing out my similarity to chuckie. The old one two punch of love and laughter we Pratt’s enjoy. ------ love you guys.
OMG! That is truly terrifying!!!