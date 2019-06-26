Watch Chrissy Teigen & Jimmy Fallon Hilariously Lose It While Playing "Can You Feel It?"

Hands down, one of the best bits on The Tonight Show is "Can You Feel It?". If you haven't seen it, Jimmy Fallon teams up with his celebrity guest for a couple rounds of sticking their hands into a mystery box. As you can imagine, not knowing what's inside...the anxiety and fears get very real very quick. And it's just plain hilarious.

Last night, Chrissy Teigen, our favorite clap back artist, joined Jimmy Fallon for 8 minutes of pure hilarity. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you'll even sweat with them as they try to guess what sort of creature is lurking in the box. And yes, that is a living lungfish!!!

Video of Can You Feel It? with Chrissy Teigen

OMG! Hilarious! We are crying!