Watch Chrissy Teigen & Jimmy Fallon Hilariously Lose It While Playing "Can You Feel It?"

June 26, 2019
Miles In The Morning
chrissy_teigen_John_legend

(Photo by Albin Lohr-Jones/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Hands down, one of the best bits on The Tonight Show is "Can You Feel It?". If you haven't seen it, Jimmy Fallon teams up with his celebrity guest for a couple rounds of sticking their hands into a mystery box. As you can imagine, not knowing what's inside...the anxiety and fears get very real very quick. And it's just plain hilarious.

Last night, Chrissy Teigen, our favorite clap back artist, joined Jimmy Fallon for 8 minutes of pure hilarity. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you'll even sweat with them as they try to guess what sort of creature is lurking in the box. And yes, that is a living lungfish!!!

OMG! Hilarious! We are crying!

Tags: 
Chrissy Teigen
Jimmy Fallon
The Tonight Show
can you feel it
mystery box
lungfish

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes