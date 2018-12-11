Chrissy Teigen's Dad Got A Tattoo Of Her Face On His Arm

December 11, 2018
Miles In The Morning
chrissy_teigen

(Photo by Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

Happy belated birthday to Chrissy Teigen, who turned 33 on November 30th. However, the birthday celebrations aren't over just yet. Apparently her dad had one last present up his sleeve...a tattoo!

On Monday, Chrissy shared a pretty epic pic of her dad shortly after getting his brand new ink. Here's her proud papa with a portrait of Chrissy on his left shoulder!

MY DAD GOT A TATTOO OF ME FOR MY BIRTHDAY. By the incredible @markmahoney_ssc ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Wow! That looks just like her!

Tags: 
Chrissy Teigen
Dad
Father
Birthday
Tattoo
Face
Portrait

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes