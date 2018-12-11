Chrissy Teigen's Dad Got A Tattoo Of Her Face On His Arm

Happy belated birthday to Chrissy Teigen, who turned 33 on November 30th. However, the birthday celebrations aren't over just yet. Apparently her dad had one last present up his sleeve...a tattoo!

On Monday, Chrissy shared a pretty epic pic of her dad shortly after getting his brand new ink. Here's her proud papa with a portrait of Chrissy on his left shoulder!

Wow! That looks just like her!