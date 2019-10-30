Christie Brinkley’s 60-Year-Old Ex Now Engaged To 21-Year-Old College Student

Christie Brinkley was married to architect Peter Cook from 1996 to 2008.

They have one child together, daughter Sailor Lee Brinkley, 21. Cook also adopted Brinkley’s son Jack, 24, from her marriage with real estate developer Richard Taubman.

The couple split after he was found cheating on Brinkley with an assistant as his firm, but it appears Cook has finally found true love again.

The 60-year-old Cook recently announced his engagement to 21-year-old college student, Alba Jancou.

Everything to Know About Peter Cook's 21-Year-Old Fiancée Alba Jancou https://t.co/ihKff3H4tl — People (@people) October 29, 2019

Cook told People, “We are very happy.”

Jancou is reportedly a student at Tulane University in New Orelans, with plans on graduating on 2021.

Jancou is the daughter of prominent New York art gallery owners Tanya Bonakdar, 53, and Marc Jancou, 51.

Via People