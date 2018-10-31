Cindy Crawford Shares A Gorgeous Makeup Free Selfie

Once a supermodel, always a super model. Even if you're 52-years old without makeup!

Ladies and gents, you all know the very gorgeous Cindy Crawford. You've seen her in magazines, in TV commercials, and on billboards all over the world. But have you seen her without makeup?

Good news! Now's your chance! She posted a beautiful selfie completely makeup free, in what looks like her bed while getting a little R&R.

Recovery mode... A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Oct 29, 2018 at 10:07am PDT

Yeah, life's just not fair. She looks amazing!