Cindy Crawford Shares A Gorgeous Makeup Free Selfie

October 31, 2018
Miles In The Morning
cindy_crawford

(Photo by Faye Sadou/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Once a supermodel, always a super model. Even if you're 52-years old without makeup!

Ladies and gents, you all know the very gorgeous Cindy Crawford. You've seen her in magazines, in TV commercials, and on billboards all over the world. But have you seen her without makeup?

Good news! Now's your chance! She posted a beautiful selfie completely makeup free, in what looks like her bed while getting a little R&R.

Recovery mode...

A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on

Yeah, life's just not fair. She looks amazing!

