Dallas City Council Approves Street Name Change To “Nowitzki Way”

Though his tenure as a player has come to an end, Dirk Nowitzki will forever be a member of the Dallas Mavericks.

Even more so, his name will forever be a part of the city, as the Dallas City Council has approved a proposed name change to a portion of Olive Street in front of the American Airlines Center. Now, the street will bear the name “Nowitzki Way,” in honor of the Tall Baller from the G.

Three council members, Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Adam Madrano, and councilmen Scott Griggs and Omar Narvaez, started the name-change process just after Dirk played his last game. They say he was more than player, but a global ambassador during his 21-year tenure with the Mavs.

Dirk was quoted as saying he’s honored, but that there have been many great athletes who have played in the arena so he’s not entirely sure he deserves it all.

We think he does!

Via Fox 4