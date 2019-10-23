City Threatens Children With A Class 4 Misdemeanor If They Trick-Or-Treat After 8pm
Kids in six Virginia cities need to be aware of what time they head out trick-or-treating this year!
A new city ordinance mandates that trick-or-treating hours for children 12 years or younger are from sunset until 8pm. Any child caught out after hours faces Class 4 misdemeanor charges! Plus, any child over the age of 12 who even ATTEMPTS to trick-or-treat faces charges!
The six cities that have enacted these laws include:
Hampton, Virginia
Class 4 misdemeanor for any child of any age trick-or-treating past 8 p.m.
Class 4 misdemeanor for any child over the age of 12 who trick-or-treats at any time
Newport News, Virginia
Class 4 misdemeanor for any child of any age trick-or-treating past 8 p.m.
Class 4 misdemeanor for any child over the age of 12 who trick-or-treats at any time
Norfolk, Virginia
Class 4 misdemeanor for any child of any age trick-or-treating past 8 p.m.
Class 4 misdemeanor for any child over the age of 12 who trick-or-treats at any time
Portsmouth, Virginia
Class 3 misdemeanor for any child of any age trick-or-treating past 8 p.m.
Class 3 misdemeanor for any child over the age of 12 who trick-or-treats at any time
Suffolk, Virginia
Class 4 misdemeanor for any child of any age trick-or-treating past 8 p.m.
Class 4 misdemeanor for any child over the age of 12 who trick-or-treats at any time
Virginia Beach, Virginia
Class 4 misdemeanor for any child of any age trick-or-treating past 8 p.m.
Class 4 misdemeanor for any child over the age of 12 who trick-or-treats at any time
It is unsure at this what the punishments are for any child caught trick-or-treating on Halloween.
Via KMOV