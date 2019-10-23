City Threatens Children With A Class 4 Misdemeanor If They Trick-Or-Treat After 8pm

Kids in six Virginia cities need to be aware of what time they head out trick-or-treating this year!

A new city ordinance mandates that trick-or-treating hours for children 12 years or younger are from sunset until 8pm. Any child caught out after hours faces Class 4 misdemeanor charges! Plus, any child over the age of 12 who even ATTEMPTS to trick-or-treat faces charges!

The six cities that have enacted these laws include:

Hampton, Virginia

Class 4 misdemeanor for any child of any age trick-or-treating past 8 p.m.

Class 4 misdemeanor for any child over the age of 12 who trick-or-treats at any time

Newport News, Virginia

Class 4 misdemeanor for any child of any age trick-or-treating past 8 p.m.

Class 4 misdemeanor for any child over the age of 12 who trick-or-treats at any time

Norfolk, Virginia

Class 4 misdemeanor for any child of any age trick-or-treating past 8 p.m.

Class 4 misdemeanor for any child over the age of 12 who trick-or-treats at any time

Portsmouth, Virginia

Class 3 misdemeanor for any child of any age trick-or-treating past 8 p.m.

Class 3 misdemeanor for any child over the age of 12 who trick-or-treats at any time

Suffolk, Virginia

Class 4 misdemeanor for any child of any age trick-or-treating past 8 p.m.

Class 4 misdemeanor for any child over the age of 12 who trick-or-treats at any time

Virginia Beach, Virginia

Class 4 misdemeanor for any child of any age trick-or-treating past 8 p.m.

Class 4 misdemeanor for any child over the age of 12 who trick-or-treats at any time

It is unsure at this what the punishments are for any child caught trick-or-treating on Halloween.

Via KMOV