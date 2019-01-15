President Trump Bought The Clemson Tigers A Fast Food Feast

January 15, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Miles In The Morning
donald_trump_clemson_tigers

(Photo by Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Sports
Your Morning Links

When you win the NCAA National Championship in football, that comes with a visit to the White House and a meet and greet with the President himself...even if the government is currently shutdown.

On Monday, the Clemson Tigers spent the day in Washington, D.C. Not only did the see all the sites, but they were even treated to a very special White House dinner with Donald Trump. Now here's what makes this dinner in the State Dining Room so special, the guys were treated to a buffet of fast food because most of the White House staff is currently on furlough.

Of course Trump did it big, presumably by bringing all his favorite foods to the table, everything from burgers and fries from McDonald's to Wendy's and even Burger King. Pizza even made the cut.

Earlier this evening, President @realdonaldtrump treated the Clemson Tigers football team to dinner in the State Dining Room!

A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse) on

#Repost @abcnews ・・・ “The reason we did this is because of the shutdown.” Pres. Trump followed through on his plan to serve Clemson Tigers football team a collection of fast food as the national champs visited The White House on Monday. #donaldtrump #clemson #nationalchamps #whitehouse #shutdown #fastfood

A post shared by President Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on

Fast food has never looked so fancy!

Tags: 
Donald Trump
President
White House
Fast Food
Dinner
clemson tigers
Football
national champions
NCAA

Recent Podcast Audio
Anna Kurian from the NTFB tells Jenny Q there are four ways to help: donate food, funds, time or your voice.  KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Messonnier from cast of Cinderella KLUVFM: On-Demand
Erica Cobb, Daily Blast Live, Talks With Jenny Q KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Juan Carlos Cardona About Dining At Sea KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Jaime Zamudio Of Guest Services KLUVFM: On-Demand
LIVE From The Disney Dream: Jeff & Rebekah Interview Mouguett Lozada About Castaway Cay KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes