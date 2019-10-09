College Professor Uses $190,000 In Federal Grant Money At Strip Clubs And Sports Bars

October 9, 2019
Dr. Chikaodinaka D. Nwankpa used to serve as the head of Drexel’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering.

However, Nwankpa recently resigned from the position after it was discovered that for nearly a decade, he spent nearly $190,000 in federal grant money visiting strip clubs and sports bars, rather than on research and education.  

The Department of Justice first began their investigation of Nwankpa in 2017, where they found he submitted paperwork against the grants for personal purchases such as iTunes, and for “goods and services” provided by Cheerleaders, Club Risque, and Tacony Club, all strip clubs in the Philadelphia area.

U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain said after the discovery, “This is an example of flagrant and audacious fraud, and a shameful misuse of public funds.  The agencies providing these grant funds expect them to be used towards advancements in energy and naval technology for public benefit, not for personal entertainment.”

 

Upon the results of the investigation, Nwankpa immediately resigned from his position, and repaid $53,328 to Drexel.  He was also barred from “federal government contracting ” for six months.

Via Fox News

