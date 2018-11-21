College Professors Told To Stop Using Capital Letters As They “Frighten” Students

Proper grammar is now too offensive.

Officials and professors at Leeds Trinity University in the UK have been told to stop “overusing” words like “do” and “don’t,” and to refrain from using capital letters at all. The reason? They can tend to “frighten” students, which leads to severe anxiety followed by academic failure.

A memo sent out to university staff read, “Despite our best attempts to explain assessment tasks, any lack of clarity can generate anxiety and even discourage students from attempting the assessment at all. Generally, avoid using capital letters for emphasis and the overuse of “do,” and, especially, “DON’T.”

Leeds Trinity University released a statement that clarified they didn't want to ban ALL use of capital letters, but did confirm it was probably best practice to "not write in all capital letters."

In a statement, vice-chancellor Margaret House said the school was committed to supporting students however possible into being “the very best they can be.” She said:

We're proud to offer a personal and inclusive university experience that gives every student the support to realize their potential. We follow national best practice teaching guidelines and the memo cited in the press is guidance from a course leader to academic staff, sharing best practice from the latest teaching research to inform their teaching. For every assignment, academic staff have an ‘unpacking’’ session with students so the students are clear on what is expected. The majority of universities do this. It is also about good communication and consistent style. For example, it is best practice not to write in all capital letters regardless of the sector.

Via Fox News