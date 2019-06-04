Colleyville's Own Bobby Witt Jr. Picked #2 In The MLB Draft

Bobby Witt Jr. is the 2nd overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft!!!

We all grow up having dreams of being a famous athlete, singer, actor or someone who is going to change the world. Well, that dream became a reality last night when Bobby Witt Jr. was picked in the first round by the Kansas City Royals and second overall out of high school!

Bobby Jr. is being compared to Patrick Mahomes who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL as far as impact players are concerned.

Bobby's dad, Bobby Witt pitched for the Rangers and was the 3rd overall pick in baseball in 1985.