Colleyville's Own Bobby Witt Jr. Picked #2 In The MLB Draft

June 4, 2019
Miles In The Morning
royals

(Photo by Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Features
Local Sports
Sports
Your Morning Links

Bobby Witt Jr. is the 2nd overall pick in the Major League Baseball draft!!!

We all grow up having dreams of being a famous athlete, singer, actor or someone who is going to change the world.  Well, that dream became a reality last night when Bobby Witt Jr. was picked in the first round by the Kansas City Royals and second overall out of high school

Bobby Jr. is being compared to Patrick Mahomes who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL as far as impact players are concerned.  

Bobby's dad, Bobby Witt pitched for the Rangers and was the 3rd overall pick in baseball in 1985.

Tags: 
bobby witt jr.
mlb
draft
#2
heritage high school
Colleyville

Recent Podcast Audio
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes