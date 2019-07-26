Collin Creek Mall Hosting Farewell ‘80s Party Before $1 Billion Redevelopment

July 26, 2019
Collin Creek Mall in Plano first opened its doors in 1981.

Almost four decades later, the mall has seen its last days.  Collin Creek will be torn down as part of a $1 Billion redevelopment plan for the city, with new office, residential, hotel and retail space.

Before the tear down and rebuild begins, however, you can celebrate Collin Creek Mall one final time.

Tonight, from 6 to 9pm, Collin Creek Mall is hosting a free, farewell party.  ‘80s themed, of course.  The event will take place inside the center court of the mall, and will feature live music from ’80s cover band, The M80s, plenty of “’80s mall food,” including popcorn, cookies, hot dogs, funnel cake, cotton candy, and more, plus photo opportunities with a 1980s DeLorean.

The mall will be closed to the public on July 31, so construction can begin in August. Complete of Phase 1 of the project is tentatively scheduled for late 2021.

Via Plano Magazine

