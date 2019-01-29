Amy Schumer's Sister-In-Law Made Her The Most Horrific "Birth" Cake

January 29, 2019
amy_schumer_chris_fischer

(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!! There should never be a cake that simulates birth!

Amy Schumer is currently pregnant with her first child with hubby, Chris Fischer. While she's had a bit of a rough pregnancy (canceling shows due to morning sickness and such), seemingly, her sister-in-law has no sympathy. Actually, just a really sick sense of humor.

Sister-in-law Molly, took it upon herself to make Amy a cake in honor of the upcoming birth of her future niece or nephew. And when we say birth, we mean birth. As in a full on cabbage patch head coming out of cake filled and frosted loins.

My sister in law. And I can’t stress that enough IN LAW. surprised me with a horrifying cake and i can’t thank her enough. So I won’t thank her at all. @mofischhh something is truly wrong with you and i love you. #haunting #butthole

A post shared by @ amyschumer on

O......................M............................G!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

