The “King of Confetti” Rip Taylor passed away at his Beverly Hills home Saturday night.

He was 84-years-old.

His publicist Harlan Boll wrote on Facebook, “He will be missed so much more than can be verbalized.”

Taylor had recently been hospitalized after suffering a seizure. Over his career, Taylor made over 2,000 television appearances, with audiences dubbing him the "crying comedian."

