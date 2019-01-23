High School Principal Announces A Snow Day With A Parody Song

January 23, 2019
Every kid's dream...the snow day! However, for high school principals, it's a nightmare. Not only do you have to make up that day, but you're responsible for getting the word out to all the parents.

Nevertheless, when you live in Nebraska, a snow day is inevitable. So you might as well make the most out of it. And for Conestoga High School Principal, David Friedli, you get creative. There's nothing like a parody song set to Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start The Fire".

Ladies and gents, the moment you've all been waiting for..."We Didn't Need A Snow Day".

Well done!

 

