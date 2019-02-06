Jennifer Lawrence Is Engaged!

Well, Jennifer Lawrence is officially off the market. Her people confirmed to People that she is engaged to boyfriend, Cooke Maroney.

Earlier this week, Jennifer was spotted having a fancy romantic dinner at Raoul’s in New York City, wearing a giant ring. Apparently it looked like the happy couple was celebrating something.

Now this isn't the first time Jennifer has been spotted wearing a ring on her left hand. Here she is sporting what looks like a wedding band.

Does Jennifer Lawrence have a ring on her finger? Could be a ring or thee ring? pic.twitter.com/AckP4e6fHF — Jay Johnson (@jayjohns1228) February 3, 2019

Congrats to the happy couple! We wish you many, many years of happiness!