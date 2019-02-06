Jennifer Lawrence Is Engaged!

February 6, 2019
jennifer_lawrence

(Photo by AdMedia)

Well, Jennifer Lawrence is officially off the market. Her people confirmed to People that she is engaged to boyfriend, Cooke Maroney.

Earlier this week, Jennifer was spotted having a fancy romantic dinner at Raoul’s in New York City, wearing a giant ring. Apparently it looked like the happy couple was celebrating something.

Now this isn't the first time Jennifer has been spotted wearing a ring on her left hand. Here she is sporting what looks like a wedding band.

 

Congrats to the happy couple! We wish you many, many years of happiness!

Jennifer Lawrence
ENgaged
cooke maroney
Ring

