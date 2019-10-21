Confirmed Tornado Damages Homes, Businesses, And Schools Across North Texas

October 21, 2019
Weather experts confirmed a tornado formed near Dallas Love Field last night just after 9pm.

The tornado then moved east, and touched down again near I-635 and Skillman Avenue.  Along the way, the tornado did damage to the Lake Highlands neighborhood, the Rockwall area, Walnut Hill Lane in northwest Dallas, along with parts of Garland, Richardson, Rockwall, and Sachse.

 

 

 

 

The Home Depot on Forest Ln. and 75 was also severely damaged, and Dallas Fire Rescue’s Station 41 on Royal Lane was also almost completely destroyed.

 

Many roads in North Dallas are reportedly closed as crews work to clear the debris and downed power lines, though so far, Dallas officials said they haven’t received any reports of fatalities or significant injuries.

Many schools are closed as well due to damage and power outages.  Click below for a full list of school closings.

Via Fox 4

