Confirmed Tornado Damages Homes, Businesses, And Schools Across North Texas

Weather experts confirmed a tornado formed near Dallas Love Field last night just after 9pm.

Whoa... Insane view of Dallas tornado, that moved through moments ago. pic.twitter.com/Uzmzy2JGBA — Dakota Smith (@weatherdak) October 21, 2019

The tornado then moved east, and touched down again near I-635 and Skillman Avenue. Along the way, the tornado did damage to the Lake Highlands neighborhood, the Rockwall area, Walnut Hill Lane in northwest Dallas, along with parts of Garland, Richardson, Rockwall, and Sachse.

Here's video of the TORNADO sent to us by @BubbaSaenz. Touched down near Abrams Rd. & Park Ln. in Dallas. WATCH LIVE coverage from the @Fox4Weather team here: https://t.co/QqIxDVVKuC pic.twitter.com/ZoQ1Fh1QTf — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) October 21, 2019

Video of TORNADO spotted near Rockwall earlier tonight sent to us by Rhett Windahl. READ MORE: https://t.co/QTnkqmxrhF pic.twitter.com/0zcjzbOS3Z — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) October 21, 2019

Here's VIDEO of damage along I-35 following tonight's severe weather and tornado. READ MORE: https://t.co/QTnkqmxrhF pic.twitter.com/zZLoARqmR9 — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) October 21, 2019

The Home Depot on Forest Ln. and 75 was also severely damaged, and Dallas Fire Rescue’s Station 41 on Royal Lane was also almost completely destroyed.

Many roads in North Dallas are reportedly closed as crews work to clear the debris and downed power lines, though so far, Dallas officials said they haven’t received any reports of fatalities or significant injuries.

Many schools are closed as well due to damage and power outages. Click below for a full list of school closings.

School closings in Dallas, Midlothian, and other areas in N Texas. Commuters and service people check on your destination and route before going to work. https://t.co/IuV0eFasIr — Ruth Cox Williamson (@spadiva) October 21, 2019

Via Fox 4