Convenience Store Bans Stinky Shoppers From Entering

September 16, 2019
A Mississippi convenience store has taken a strong stance against stinky shoppers from entering their property.

The store placed a sign right next to their doors that read, “Notice: Bad Smelling Oil Mill People Please Do Not Enter.”

 

Anurag Randive manages the store, and posted the sign about three months ago after customers complained about the odor of employees from the Express Grain oil mill across the street. And surprisingly, he says he hasn’t received many complaints about the ban or the sign.   

Employee Michael Blount says workers work stinking rotten soybeans now send less-smelly coworkers inside to buy snacks.  He says, “We know we stink.”

Via Associated Press

