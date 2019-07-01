Cookie Monster Gets A Standing Ovation For His Version Of "Take Me Out To The Ballgame"
July 1, 2019
Take me out to the ballgame...take me out with the crowd...you know the lyrics. However, it takes on a whole new meaning when Cookie Monster is leading the song during the 7th inning.
Who knew Cookie Monster was a Cubs fan? Ok, ok, we can forgive that, especially after hearing his version of "Take Me Out To The Ballgame." Sure it was slightly off-pitch, but nothing short of perfect! So good, he got a standing ovation!
ICYMI, here’s Cookie Monster singing the 7th inning stretch at today’s #Cubs game pic.twitter.com/tTqtHlKSfi— Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) June 27, 2019
This might be the longest he's ever gone without eating a cookie!