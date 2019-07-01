Cookie Monster Gets A Standing Ovation For His Version Of "Take Me Out To The Ballgame"

July 1, 2019
cookie_monster

(Photo by Eileen Blass, USA TODAY)

Take me out to the ballgame...take me out with the crowd...you know the lyrics. However, it takes on a whole new meaning when Cookie Monster is leading the song during the 7th inning.

Who knew Cookie Monster was a Cubs fan? Ok, ok, we can forgive that, especially after hearing his version of "Take Me Out To The Ballgame." Sure it was slightly off-pitch, but nothing short of perfect! So good, he got a standing ovation!

This might be the longest he's ever gone without eating a cookie!

cookie monster
cubs
Singing
take me out to the ballgame
baseball
7th inning
Standing Ovation

