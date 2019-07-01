Cookie Monster Gets A Standing Ovation For His Version Of "Take Me Out To The Ballgame"

Take me out to the ballgame...take me out with the crowd...you know the lyrics. However, it takes on a whole new meaning when Cookie Monster is leading the song during the 7th inning.

Who knew Cookie Monster was a Cubs fan? Ok, ok, we can forgive that, especially after hearing his version of "Take Me Out To The Ballgame." Sure it was slightly off-pitch, but nothing short of perfect! So good, he got a standing ovation!

ICYMI, here’s Cookie Monster singing the 7th inning stretch at today’s #Cubs game pic.twitter.com/tTqtHlKSfi — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) June 27, 2019

This might be the longest he's ever gone without eating a cookie!