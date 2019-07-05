Corpus Christi Walmart Posts Up An "Armed" Guard Next To The Blue Bell

July 5, 2019
Miles In The Morning
water_gun

(Photo by iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Do NOT mess with Blue Bell!

Earlier this week, a video went viral of a woman licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream and sticking it back in the freezer. While she awaits being charged with a felony, there's one store that's protecting their product...by any means necessary.

A Walmart in Corpus Christi has posted up an "armed" guard outside their Blue Bell freezer. And by "armed" we mean with a water gun.

That's right, you mess with Blue Bell, you get the hose!

