Corpus Christi Walmart Posts Up An "Armed" Guard Next To The Blue Bell

Do NOT mess with Blue Bell!

Earlier this week, a video went viral of a woman licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream and sticking it back in the freezer. While she awaits being charged with a felony, there's one store that's protecting their product...by any means necessary.

A Walmart in Corpus Christi has posted up an "armed" guard outside their Blue Bell freezer. And by "armed" we mean with a water gun.

NOT FOOLING AROUND: After a woman recorded herself licking Blue Bell ice cream and then putting it back on the shelf at a Texas Walmart, a store is taking no chances - posting an "armed" guard to watch over the freezer section. https://t.co/YVthwSXWh3 — Eyewitness News WTVO/WQRF (@MyStateline) July 4, 2019

That's right, you mess with Blue Bell, you get the hose!