Costco Selling Advent Calendar With 24 Cans Of Beer

We know it’s not even Halloween, but it’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas!

That’s the idea Costco had at least, who have already put out advent calendars for you to purchase. Normally, advent calendars have 24 pieces of chocolate to mark the days leading up to Christmas, but Costco’s calendar, contains 24 cans of beer.

From the team of “beer nerds” at Kalea, the calendar is full of different types of German beer designed specifically to showcase small-craft brewers that are normally not available in larger supermarkets.

The calendar is available now, but for the hefty price of $59.99.

Via Delish