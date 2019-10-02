Costco Selling Advent Calendar With 24 Cans Of Beer

October 2, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Christmas, Advent Calendar, Wooden, Christmas Tree

(Photo by Getty Images)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Your Morning Links

We know it’s not even Halloween, but it’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas!

That’s the idea Costco had at least, who have already put out advent calendars for you to purchase. Normally, advent calendars have 24 pieces of chocolate to mark the days leading up to Christmas, but Costco’s calendar, contains 24 cans of beer.

Christmas beer advent calendar! $59.99 ----#costcodoesitagain

A post shared by Costco_doesitagain (@costco_doesitagain) on

From the team of “beer nerds” at Kalea, the calendar is full of different types of German beer designed specifically to showcase small-craft brewers that are normally not available in larger supermarkets.  

The calendar is available now, but for the hefty price of $59.99.

Via Delish

Tags: 
beer
Christmas
Costco
Advent Calendar
German Beer
Holidays
Drinking
fun
Kalea

Recent Podcast Audio
Hilary Kennedy and Tyler Dawn discuss Leukemia Texas' 7th Annual Concert for a Cure KLUVFM: On-Demand
Anthony Michael Hall chats with Sybil about past and future projects KLUVFM: On-Demand
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes