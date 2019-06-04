Rumor Has It Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk's Relationship Is "Hanging By A Thread"

June 4, 2019
bradley_cooper

(Photo by Sadou/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Uh-oh. Just a few months after the infamous Oscar performance of "Shallow," the rumors about Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are back!

Of course there's no proof that there's anything going on between the two or ever was, however, rumors are now swirling that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's relationship is on the verge of a breakup. According to the Daily Mail, their relationship is "hanging by a thread." An insider close to the couple says...

"Because of their daughter, they keep trying. Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread."

What do you think? If Bradley And Irina breakup, do you think he ends up with Gaga in the near future?

Bradley Cooper
Lady Gaga
irina shayk
Relationship
breakup

