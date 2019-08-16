Counting Crows Singer Adam Duritz Shaves Off Signature Dreadlocks

August 16, 2019
Miles In The Morning
Adam Duritz, Counting Crows, Concert, Sining, Perfect Vodka Amphitheatre, Lasers, 2016

(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Music
Shows
Your Morning Links

Adam Duritz is one of the most recognizable men in rock.

If not for his success with Counting Crows, Duritz is instantly recognizable thanks to his signature dreadlocks.

Well, he was at least.

Duritz wrote on Instagram, “oh yeah, I flew to London and shaved my head!”  And the end result is insane.

 

And according to Duritz, it will take some time getting used to not having those luscious locks.

Went for a walk in London this morning and nearly froze my brain right out of my head. Apparently it’s a whole new world out there. Immediately set out for Piccadilly with Z in search of a hatter and bought hats. Jaunty little fucker now,ain’t I? Thanks Lock & Co. Hatters @lockhatters . Hatters...right? Who knew? We clearly need more Hatters in New York. Not to mention Cobblers. Don’t even get me started on Milliners and Haberdashers.

A post shared by adam d (@countingcrows) on

Via Stereogum

Tags: 
Adam Duritz
Counting Crows
Dreadlocks
Shaved
hair
haircut
Different
extensions
Hair Cut

Recent Podcast Audio
Joshua Logan Alexander Discusses Fiddler on the Roof with Sybil KLUVFM: On-Demand
Golfers Unite! It's Camp Summit's 25th Annual Benefit Golf Tournament, 4/29/19! KLUVFM: On-Demand
The Drive @5 5:15 Question Of The Day Greatest Hits - March 11th through March 15th KLUVFM: On-Demand
98.7KLUV's Drive@5 5:15 Question Of The Day's Greatest Hits - Wk 03.04.19 KLUVFM: On-Demand
Five For Fighting to Perform 4/7 at Winspear; John Ondrasik Speaks With Jenny Q on the Power of Music and Giving Back KLUVFM: On-Demand
Grease 'Teen Angel' - Winston Daniels KLUVFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes